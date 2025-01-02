After Peelings, Daaku Maharaaj Song Dabidi Dibidi Choreography Heavily Trashed, Labelled 'Gross, Vulgar, Eyesore, Cheap'

Makers of the movie Daaku Maharaaj released the song Dabidi Dibidi today, January 3. The song video features Balakrishna and Urvashi Rautela. However, the reception of the track is not how the makers would have hoped. The song has received major backlash on social media for its lewd steps.

Dabidi Dibidi choreographers face massive heat after the release of Daaku Maharaaj song

Dabidi Dibidi from Daaku Maharaaj has become a hot topic on social media. More than the music of the song, its dance steps are going viral. Sekhar Master choreographed the song which shows 64-years-old Balakrishna romancing 30-years-old Urvashi Rautela.

Social media users have objected to the dance steps featured in the music video of the song. While some took offence to the age difference between the actors, others simply found the steps ‘lewd’ and ‘vulgar’. A section of social media has also pointed out that the movie is produced by Naga Vamsi who made tall claims against Bollywood.

Who is to blame for Dabidi Dibidi?

Dabidi Dibidi has left the social media divided. While some users believe that the song is no different from other Telugu songs, others believe that the makers were simply wrong by putting the song in the movie. Critics also argue that the song does not look good on a veteran actor like NBK.



A screengrab from the song | Image: IMDb