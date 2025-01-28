Published 21:51 IST, January 28th 2025
After Pushpa 2 Stampede Case Telangana High Court Temporarily Restricts Children Below 16 In Movie Theatres Post 11 PM
Pushpa 2 Stampede Case: Following the tragedy at Sandhya Theatre, the Telangana High Court has regulated the entry of children at theatres after 11 PM.
Pushpa 2 Stampede Case: On December 4, a special screening of the Allu Arjun starrer was held in Sandhya Theatre. The actor, along with his family attended the show, which attracted a large number of people. However, the crowd went out of control leading to a stampede in which a woman lost her life and her son was left seriously injured. Months after the incident, the Telangana High Court has issued a directive on the entry of children in the theatre and also regarding the benefit shows.
Days after Pushpa 2 stampede case, Telangana HC issued directives on children entering theatres after 11 PM
The recent tragedy at the Pushpa 2 screening raised several questions about the safety of minors. According to Live Law, the Telangana High Court has temporarily restricted the entry of children into movie theatres before 11 am and after 11 pm. The decision was taken after 4 petitioners raised issues following Pushpa 2 and Game Changer benefit shows. The High Court order issues a directive to the State government and theatre owners to deny entry to children below 16 years old in halls.
Judge B Vijaysen Reddy issued the directive after petitioners complained of odd timings and extraorbiant prices of movies like Pushpa 2 and Game Changer. The theatre owners have been advised to comply with the order, and a failure to do so can cause violations in penalties and even temporary suspension of license, as per the publication.
Telangana High Court comes down on heavy on theatre owners allowing 2 am shows for Game Changer
The matter was taken up by the High Court after an aggrieved individual complained of permitting benefit shows of the Ram Charan starrer Game Changer. Justice Reddy reprimanded the theatre owners for allowing such shows despite the recent Pushpa 2 incident. The court said, “In the considered opinion of this Court, the children below 16 years should not be permitted to watch late-night movie shows after 11 PM in theatres and multiplexes.” It also demanded the Home Department’s Principal Secretary to ensure the implementation.
