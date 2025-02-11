Ajith Kumar Nearly Escapes Car Crash While Training For Racing Event In Portugal

Thala Ajith Kumar's passion for racing led to another mishap in 2025. The actor met with an accident while training for an upcoming racing event in Estoril. The incident occurred during a high-speed practice session, resulting in the damage to his beast car. Fortunately, the actor emerged unscathed.

Ajith Kumar narrowly escapes injury for the second time in a racing event

Ajith has been in Portugal ahead of a massive motorsport racing event in Estoril. While he was training, he met with an accident during one of his sessions on the tracks for the upcoming sprint challenge. Although his car sustained damage, the senior actor was swiftly rescued and emerged completely unscathed.

After the incident, the veteran actor called it a ‘minor accident’ and assured everyone that all were safe. He also expressed gratitude for the overwhelming love and support he received following the mishap.

“We are having a good time again. We got into a minor accident. Fortunately, nothing happened to anyone. We will win the car race again and establish our pride. We would like to thank the friends who supported us during the accident,” he said in an interview.

For unversed, the Vidaamuyarchi actor is an avid rider, and this is the second time that such an accident happened in 2025.

When Ajith Kumar's car crashes in Dubai

Previously, during a practice session for the Dubai 24H race on January 7, 2025, his car lost control and crashed into the boundary. A video of the incident went viral, showing the actor losing control of the car.