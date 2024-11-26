Akhil Akkineni Gets Engaged To Zainab Ravdjee Ahead Of Brother Naga Chaitanya-Sobhita's Wedding

Akhil Akkineni, the brother of Naga Chaitanya, announced his engagement to Dubai-based artist Zainab Ravdjee on social media. Nagarjuna, Akhil's father, took to X to announce his son's engagement. He shared photos of the couple twinning in white and wrote, "We are thrilled to announce the engagement of our son, @AkhilAkkineni8, to our daughter in law to be Zainab Ravdjee! We couldn't be happier to welcome Zainab into our family. Please join us to congratulate the young couple and wish them a lifetime filled with love, joy, and your countless blessings (sic)." Akhil too shared some photos with his fiance on Instagram and wrote, "Found my forever." He accompanied it with an infinity emoji.

Akhil Akkineni with his finace Zainab Ravdjee | Image: Akhil Akkineni/Instagram

Akhil engaged before elder brother Naga Chaitanya's wedding to Sobhita

The news of Akhil's engagement was shared when reportedly preparation is in full swing for Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala's wedding, which will reportedly take place at the Akkineni family-owned Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad on December 4. While it is not confirmed that Akhil and Chay will marry on the same day, it could be that the family will host twin celebrations in December.

Akhil and his brother Naga Chaitanya got enged this year | Image: Nagarjuna/X

Who is Akhil Akkineni's fiance Zainab Ravdjee?

Zainab Ravdjee is an established artist who has spent her life between India, Dubai and London, bringing together her love for creativity and culture. As per reports, artist Zainab does an exhibition of paintings. Born and raised in Hyderabad and now based in Mumbai, she debuted her first Indian show, Reflections, in her hometown in 2012.

Akhil Akkineni with Zainab Ravdjee | Image: Akhil Akkineni/Instagram