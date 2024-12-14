Allu Arjun And The Mega Family: Pushpa 2 Star's Kin Are Tollywood's Biggest Actors And Producers

Allu Arjun Family: The Pushpa 2 star hails from one of the most influential families in Tollywood. Not just in the film industry, some of the family members have a strong hold in the state politics as well. By the virtue of his father's sister's marriage, the actor is related to the Mega Family making the Allu and Konidelas one big clan.

Allu-Konidela Family Tree | Image: Republic World

How are Allu and Konidela family connected?

Allu Arjun's grandfather Allu Ramalingaiah was a Padma Shri award-winning actor. The filmy roots of the family started with him. He played popular roles, as a villain in several movies in the 1980s. He had four children - a son - Allu Aravind and three daughters - Surekha, Nava Bharathi, and Vasantha Lakshmi.



A file photo of the men from the Allu-Konidela family | Image: Instagram

Allu Aravind is the father of Allu Arjun. He also has two other sons Venkatesh and Allu Sirish with his wife Nirmala Allu. One of his sisters - Surekha is married to megastar Chiranjeevi. It is by the virtue of this marriage that the two biggest families of the Telugu film industry are related.

DYK Pawan Kalyan, Naga Babu, Chiranjeevi are Allu Arjun's uncle



Star-studded frame of Allu-Konidela family | Image: Instagram

Chiranjeevi has two younger brothers and two sisters. Politician and actor Pawan Kalyan as well as Nagendra Babu are the brothers of Chiranjeevi, making them uncles of the Pushpa 2 star. Their sisters Vijaya Durga and Madhavi Rao are the aunts of Allu Arjun and other children in the family.

Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, Sai Dharam Tej, Varun Tej, Niharika Konidela, Allu Sirish are all cousins

The third generation of the Allu-Konidela family also continued to share a close bond. Most of the cousins have ventured into the film industry and have carved their names as actors.

Ram Charan: Son of Chiranjeevi and Surekha, he is one of the most well-known actors in the country. He is married to Upasana Konidela and together they welcomed their daughter Klin Kaara in June 2023. He has two sisters - Sushmita and Sreeja Konidela.

Allu Arjun: The Pushpa 2 star is the middle child of Allu Aravind. He is married to Allu Sneha Reddy and they are parents to a son - Aaryan and a daughter- Allu Arha. His siblings are Allu Venkatesh and Allu Sirish, who is also an actor.



Mega family celebrated Christmas together last year | Image: Instagram

Varun Tej: Son of Naga Babu, he is the nephew of Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan's first cousin. He got married in a fairy tale Italian wedding to Lavanya Tripathi in 2023. Niharika Konidela is his sister.