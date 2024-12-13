Pushpa 2 Stampede Case: Allu Arjun's Team Cries Foul Over Detainment, Says No Arrest Memo Was Served

Pushpa 2 Stampede Case: Allu Arjun was on Friday arrested by the Hyderabad police in connection with the death of a woman during the premiere of his latest movie Pushpa 2: The Rule on December 4 at the popular Sandhya Theatre. The actor was taken into custody amid tight security and taken to Chikkadpally police station in a police vehicle. After his arrest, the actor's team claimed that no arrest memo was served before he was detained by the authorities.

Allu Arjun promotes Pushpa 2 at an event in Mumbai | Image: Mythri Movie Makers/X

Allu Arjun's heated exchange with cops during his arrest

According to purported videos circulating on social media, Allu Arjun objected to the manner in which he was taken into custody. He was seen telling cops that he was taken from his bedroom. He requested the police to allow him to finish his breakfast before being escorted away. A tense moment between the cops and the Pushpa 2 actor followed.

In the video, his wife, Sneha Reddy, and father, Allu Aravind were also seen. Sneha was seen standing strong by her husband's side as the incident unfolded.

What transpired at the Sandhya Theatre during Pushpa 2 screening?

A 35-year-old woman, identified as Revathi, died and her eight-year-old son was hospitalised after the stampede incident which took place on December 4 night when a large number of fans thronged the Sandhya theatre in Hyderabad to have a glimpse of the actor during the special screening of Pushpa 2, a day before its worldwide release.

Allu Arjun in Pushpa 2 poster | Image: Mythri Movie Makers/X