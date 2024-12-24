Hyderabad Police Grills Allu Arjun in Pushpa 2 Stampede Case

Stampede Case: Telugu actor Allu Arjun , who was issued a notice to appear before police on Tuesday as part of the ongoing probe into the stampede during the screening of Pushpa 2 on December 4, arrived for questioning at the Chikkadpally Police Station in Hyderabad around 11 am. Allu Arjun had earlier said he would cooperate with the investigation. A 35-year-old woman died and her 8-year-old son was critically injured in the stampede, which occurred during the screening of Allu Arjun’s release for Pushpa 2: The Rule in Hyderabad's Sandhya Theatre on December 4.

Allu Arjun greets his wife before heading off for questioning

Allu Arjun, dressed in a black shirt and matching trousers, was seen with his wife Sneha Reddy outside their residence in Hyderabad before the actor left his home for the Chikkadpally Police Station. The couple's daughter Arha was also snapped with them near the actor's black SUV.

Heavy security and media surrounded the actor's residence. Police cordoned off the station premises where Allu Arjun arrived for questioning.

Allu Arjun named as an accused in the stampede case

The notice came a day after police commissioner C V Anand released a video showing the sequence of events at the theatre. Following the incident, the city police registered a case against Allu Arjun, his security team, and the theatre management under different sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the Chikkadpally police station based on the complaint lodged by the deceased woman's family.

File photo of Allu Arjun | Image: X