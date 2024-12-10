Allu Arjun In Bihar Isn't Extraordinary: Siddharth Says 'Quarter Bottle' Drew Crowd At Pushpa Event

Pushpa 2: The Rule has been running successfully in theatres. Directed by Sukumar, the film has been breaking records since its release on December 5. While many fans and celebrities have praised the film, Siddharth recently mocked the Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer during promotions for his movie Miss You, sparking criticism from netizens.

Siddharth shockingly mocks Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 Patna event crowd by comparing it to JCB

Siddharth recently shared his thoughts on the buzz about the massive fanfare in Patna, Bihar, for the Pushpa 2 trailer launch event. He stated that large gatherings are a common thing in India and do not necessarily reflect quality. To illustrate his point, he compared the event to the way a JCB digging site also draws crowds.

He remarked that organising such events naturally attracts people and argued that the gathering in Bihar was nothing unusual. He further explained that if crowd size determined quality, every political party would win elections.

Siddharth suggested that such turnouts are often motivated by incentives like food or drinks. As quoted by M9 News, he said, "In our country, even a JCB digging site attracts a crowd. So, people gathering to see Allu Arjun in Bihar is not something extraordinary. If they organise, crowds will be there. In India, crowds don’t mean quality; if that is true, all political parties must win; it’s for Biryani packet and Quarter bottle." However, this is not the first time Siddharth has shared any bold comment on Pushpa's success. His recent comment shocked many generating heated debate on the internet.

Netizens sharing mixed reaction on Siddharth’s jibe

Siddharth’s comments have sparked mixed reactions after the clip went viral on social media. One user wrote, "Siddarth once said Pushpa 1 collections are fake." Another commented, "He is actually right; people don't care about the quality; they just go where there is a crowd." A third user remarked, "I think this statement is also a promotional strategy for his movie releasing this week."

Pushpa 2 | Image: X

Some people suggested that the actor might be jealous since not many are aware of his upcoming film.