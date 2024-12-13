Arrest Video: Allu Arjun Heard Telling Cops Arrest From Bedroom Is ‘Just Too Much’

Allu Arjun Arrest: The Pushpa 2 actor has been taken into custody by the Hyderabad Police on Friday afternoon, December 13. The actor has been detained in connection to a woman's death at Sandhya Theatre during the premiere of Pushpa 2: The Rule, co-starring Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil. The actor is the fourth person to be arrested in the case. A few days ago, police arrested three people Sandhya Theatre partner M Sandeep, manager M Nagaraju and G Vijay Chander, in charge of the lower balcony.

However, it seems the actor was miffed with the police as they reportedly entered his bedroom when the actor requested to change his clothes. A video is going viral on the internet that shows the actor dressed in a Pushpa 2 merchandise sweatshirt and sipping a coffee as he stands by his wife Allu Sneha Reddy and father Allu Aravind. The police can be seen waiting for the actor to finish his coffee before detaining him.

Allu Arjun had objections to his arrest?

The user shared a video on X and claimed that the Pushpa 2 actor had objections during the arrest. Arjun told the police, “We can go now, sir, I’m done with my coffee.” When police replied that they'd been honouring what he asked for, the actor countered by saying, "Sir, you haven’t honoured anything. I told you I wanted to change my clothes and send one person up with me. You’re not wrong to take me in, but it’s too much to come up to my bedroom. That’s not good.”

The video further shows Allu Arjun's younger brother trying to ride along with the actor in the police vehicle but he makes him get out and says, "Only I should get whatever credit comes out of this, be it good or bad.”

The other video shows Allu Arjun dressed in a baggy t-shirt and shorts as several policemen accompany him in the lift.

What happened on December 4?