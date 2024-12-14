Tollywood Biggies Rush To Jubilee Hills To Meet Allu Arjun, Fans Ask About Prabhas, FaFa, Ram Charan

Allu Arjun Returns Home: The Pushpa 2 actor spent the night in the Chanchalguda jail following his arrest on the morning of December 13. Despite being granted bail by the Telangana High Court, the actor spent the night behind bars. He was released this morning before 7 am and soon industry insiders visited his residence to check up on him. Fans of the actor and industry bigwigs have been stationed at his Jubilee Hills residence to show their solidarity with the actor.

Vijay Deverakonda, Rana Daggubati, Naga Chaitanya visit Allu Arjun

As soon as the Pushpa 2 star returned home his friends and well-wishers made a trip to his residence to check up on him. Liger star Vijay Deverakonda was the first to arrive. He was accompanied by his brother Anand Deverakonda.



Pushpa 2 director Sukumar and producers from Mythri Movie Makers also arrived to meet Allu Arjun. The filmmaker could be seen getting visibly emotional upon seeing the actor. Baahubali fame Rana Daggubati, who is celebrating his 39th birthday today, also checked up on the Pushpa 2 star. A video of the actors hugging is circulating online. Newlywed Naga Chaitanya also took time out to pay a visit to Allu Arjun.





While several stars arrived to meet Allu Arjun, Prabhas has yet to meet the actor or make a comment. His Pushpa 2 co-stars Fahadh Faasil and Rashmika Mandanna too have not met with the star yet. While Chiranjeevi and his wife have taken several trips to Allu Arjun's house ever since his arrest, their son Ram Charan has been quiet in the matter and was not seen on scene, till now.

Allu Arjun's emotional reunion with wife, kids goes viral



After he was released from Chanchalguda jail on Saturday morning, star Allu Arjun was welcomed with a tight and an emotional hug by his children and wife Sneha Reddy. A video is doing the rounds on social media, where Arjun is walking into his residence and being greeted by his family members. In the clip, the actor’s children are seen running to him and giving their father a loving hug. His wife, Sneha, could be seen standing and as Arjun came up to her, she gave him a big emotional hug.