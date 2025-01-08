Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 Reloaded Release Delayed Due To Technical Reasons, Now To Hit In Theatres On THIS Date

The much-awaited reloaded version of Allu Arjun's blockbuster 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' has been delayed due to technical issues. Originally set to release on January 11, the extended version will now hit theatres on January 17. The film's makers, on Wednesday, took to X to share a statement that read, "Due to technical delays in processing the content, the reloaded version of Pushpa 2: The Rule is delayed. It will now screen in theatres from 17th January and not from 11th January as planned earlier. Happy Sankranthi everyone. The extended version will be worth the wait with additional whistle-worthy moments."



The film has already broken records with its theatrical version, and has surpassed 'Baahubali 2: The Conclusion' to become the highest-grossing Indian film ever.

Recently, actor Aamir Khan congratulated the team of 'Pushpa 2: The Rise' for its blockbuster success worldwide.

Aamir Khan Productions took to X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, "Huge congratulations from AKP to the entire team of PUSHPA 2: THE RULE for the blockbuster success of the film! Wishing you continued success onwards and upwards. Love. Team AKP @mythriofficial @aryasukku @alluarjun @iamRashmika #FahadhFaasil."

Directed by Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Muttamsetty Media, the film stars Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil, reprising their roles as Pushpa Raj, Srivalli, and Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat. (ANI)