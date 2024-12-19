Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 Scripts History AGAIN, Becomes Fastest Indian Film To Reach ₹1500 Cr Worldwide

Pushpa 2 The Rule Box Office Collection Worldwide: Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna's action thriller has become unstoppable at the box office not just in India but worldwide. Pushpa 2 is busy making records, and this time it has made history by becoming the fastest Indian movie to earn over ₹1500 crore globally. The makers took to social media to boost the milestone. This happened in the second week of the release despite witnessing a considerable drop in the daily collection.

Pushpa 2 The Rule box office collection worldwide day 14

Sukumar's directorial is enjoying its run at the box office despite this being its second week in the theatres both domestically and globally. Talking about the worldwide collection, the movie has managed to earn ₹1508 crore in just 14 days of its release. Mythri Movie Makers, the production house of Pushpa 2, shared a post on Instagram that reads, "COMMERCIAL CINEMA REDEFINED. HISTORY MADE AT THE BOX OFFICE. #Pushpa2TheRule collects 1508 CRORES GROSS WORLDWIDE - the fastest Indian Film to reach the mark."

The movie was able to mint over ₹600 crore globally in just three days and after five days the total reached several notches higher - ₹900 crore.

Pushpa 2 The Rule box office collection day 14

The movie is also ruling in India with just ₹27.05 crore away from reaching ₹1000 crore mark at the box office. On the 14th day, the movie earned ₹20.55 crore in India, taking the total to ₹972.95 crore, making in Hindi version (₹607.6 crore).