Allu Arjun Summoned by Chikkadpalli Police Over Sandhya Theatre Stampede

Pushpa 2 Stampede Case: Actor Allu Arjun has been summoned by the Hyderabad police in relation to the death of a woman at his film's premiere on December 4. The actor was previously arrested from his residence on December 13, however, he was granted interim bail by Telangana High Court. As per reports, the police authorities are likely to move to the Supreme Court to revoke the bail plea.

Allu Arjun summoned by Chikkadpalli police

Insiders in the know believe that the Chikkadpalli police have summoned the Pushpa 2 actor following the Sandhya Theatre stampede case. The controversy stems from an incident on December 4, when Allu Arjun attended the premiere of Pushpa 2: The Rule at the Sandhya Theatre. A massive crowd gathered to catch a glimpse of the actor, and chaos ensued when he waved to fans from the sunroof of his car. This led to the tragic death of a woman named Revathi and injuries to her child.

As per sources, Allu Arjun has been issued notice to appear before Chikkadpalli police tomorrow at 11 am. This comes hours after it was reported that the Hyderabad police are willing to move to the Supreme Court to challenge the interim bail plea of the actor. For the unversed, the Telangana High Court granted a four-week bail to the Pushpa 2 star on December 13.

Allu Arjun seeks legal help amid Pushpa 2 stampede case

Following the attack at Allu Arjun's Hyderabad residence, the legal team of the Pushpa actor was seen entering his residence at Jubilee Hills on Monday evening. In visuals circulating on the internet, a group of lawyers was seen entering Allu Arjun's home with bags and folders in hand.

According to DCP West Zone, Hyderabad, on the evening of December 22, several individuals holding placards suddenly rushed to the actor's residence in Jubilee Hills. They began shouting slogans, and one person climbed onto the compound wall and started throwing stones. Security staff intervened, resulting in an altercation as they attempted to persuade the protestors to get down from the wall. The individuals eventually climbed down, but they manhandled the security staff and damaged flower pots placed along the ramp. Six individuals, who claimed to be part of the Osmania University Joint Action Committee (OU-JAC), were taken into custody. The six accused involved in vandalising Allu Arjun's residence were granted bail today.