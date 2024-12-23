Allu Arjun To Set Up ₹2 Crore Trust For Pushpa 2 Stampede Victim's Medical, Education Needs: Sources

Allu Arjun is planning to set up a trust fund for Sri Teja, the victim of the Sandhya Theatre stampede. On December 4, the actor attended a special screening of his actioner along with his family when his fans went into a frenzy. The crowd got out of control and that led to a stampede. A 35-year-old woman Revathy lost her life in the tragic accident and her son Sri Teja got seriously injured and was admitted to a hospital in Hyderabad. Since then, Allu Arjun has been in constant touch with the family and the young boy. He had earlier promised a compensation of ₹25 Crore for the family of the victim and has now decided to set up a fund for the young boy, as per our sources.

Allu Arjun is planning to set up a Sri Teja Trust with ₹2 Crore

The Pushpa 2 actor is leaving no stone unturned to tend to the medical and other needs of 8-year-old Sri Teja. Insiders in the know have informed us that Allu Arjun, along with Mythri Movie Makers and Pushpa 2 director Sukumar are setting up a Sri Teja fund. Allu Arjun will donate ₹1 crore while Sukumar and Mythri Movies will contribute ₹50 lakhs each.

A file photo of Allu Arjun | Image: Instagram



Sources have informed us that the money from this trust will be for better medical and educational needs of Sri Teja. Other film industry insiders and the young boy's father are also likely to be members of this fund. The actor is ready to raise more money if needed. It is reported that Allu Arjun will announce the trust once the legal complications are resolved.

Allu Arjun summoned by Chikkadpalli police



The Hyderabad police is likely to move to Supreme Court to challenge Allu Arjun's interim bail | Image: X