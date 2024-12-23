Published 22:48 IST, December 23rd 2024
Allu Arjun To Set Up ₹2 Crore Trust For Pushpa 2 Stampede Victim's Medical, Education Needs: Sources
Allu Arjun is planning to set up a trust fund for the 8-year boy who got seriously injured in the stampede that occurred during the premiere of Pushpa 2.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Allu Arjun is planning to set up a trust fund for Sri Teja, the victim of the Sandhya Theatre stampede. On December 4, the actor attended a special screening of his actioner along with his family when his fans went into a frenzy. The crowd got out of control and that led to a stampede. A 35-year-old woman Revathy lost her life in the tragic accident and her son Sri Teja got seriously injured and was admitted to a hospital in Hyderabad. Since then, Allu Arjun has been in constant touch with the family and the young boy. He had earlier promised a compensation of ₹25 Crore for the family of the victim and has now decided to set up a fund for the young boy, as per our sources.
Allu Arjun is planning to set up a Sri Teja Trust with ₹2 Crore
The Pushpa 2 actor is leaving no stone unturned to tend to the medical and other needs of 8-year-old Sri Teja. Insiders in the know have informed us that Allu Arjun, along with Mythri Movie Makers and Pushpa 2 director Sukumar are setting up a Sri Teja fund. Allu Arjun will donate ₹1 crore while Sukumar and Mythri Movies will contribute ₹50 lakhs each.
Sources have informed us that the money from this trust will be for better medical and educational needs of Sri Teja. Other film industry insiders and the young boy's father are also likely to be members of this fund. The actor is ready to raise more money if needed. It is reported that Allu Arjun will announce the trust once the legal complications are resolved.
Allu Arjun summoned by Chikkadpalli police
Our sources have also confirmed that the Chikkadpalli police have summoned the Pushpa 2 actor following the Sandhya Theatre stampede case. As per sources, Allu Arjun has been issued notice to appear before Chikkadpalli police tomorrow at 11 am. This comes hours after it was reported that the Hyderabad police are willing to move to the Supreme Court to challenge the interim bail plea of the actor. For the unversed, the Telangana High Court granted a four-week bail to the Pushpa 2 star on December 13.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Updated 22:48 IST, December 23rd 2024