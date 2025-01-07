Published 10:06 IST, January 7th 2025
'Pushpa 2' Stampede: Allu Arjun Visits Injured Boy in Hyderabad Hospital Day After Getting Legal Notice | Video
Allu Arjun visits KIMS Hospital early in the morning today to meet the Pushpa 2 stampede victim. An exclusive video captured him entering the hospital.
Allu Arjun was recently granted bail in the Pushpa 2 Sandhya Theatre stampede case. The actor received a fresh notice from the Hyderabad police just a few days later. In the notice, the police urge Pushpa 2 star to keep his visits to the stampede victim, an 8-year-old boy, discreet in order to maintain public order. Following this, on 7 January, the actor visited the hospital early in the morning. An exclusive video captured him entering the hospital.
Allu Arjun visits KMIS hospital to meet the stampede victim
Sritej, who was critically injured in the stampede, has already received visits and financial assistance from various political leaders and film personalities. Allu Arjun has now also offered his support and plans to visit the hospital at around 9:30 AM to meet Sritej and his family.
This follows a notice from Hyderabad police, issued a day earlier, advising him to keep his visits discreet. Despite this, several media persons seem to capture his visit.
Hyderabad police urge Pushpa 2 actor to keep hospital visit to stampede victim 'confidential'
Earlier, The Ramgopalpet Police Station in Hyderabad issued a fresh notice to Allu Arjun days after he was granted bail. A photo of the official notice was shared online by industry tracker Manobala. As per the note, the police have requested the actor to keep his visit to KIMS hospital ‘confidential’.
The police have granted permission to Allu Arjun to visit the 8-year-old boy in the hospital but on some conditions. As per reports, the actor was allowed to visit the KMIS hospital where the 8-year-old boy is being treated only in the time frame suggested by the police. Arrangements were made to ensure public order inside and outside the premises of the hospital. However, the actor skipped the visit on January 5.
