Arrest, Custody, Bail: Pushpa 2 Star Allu Arjun Gets Relief After An Action-Packed Day

Allu Arjun Arrest Case: The Telangana High Court on Friday granted a four-week interim bail to actor Allu Arjun , who was arrested earlier in the day by the city police in connection with the death of a woman during the screening of his latest movie Pushpa 2 in Hyderabad's Sandhya Theatre last week. The HC order came shortly after the actor was remanded to judicial custody for 14 days by a local court. He was sent to the jail at Chanchalguda in Hyderabad following the remand, amid tight security arrangements.

Allu Arjun was held on December 13 in connection with a stampede case | Image: X

Here's what transpired during the eventful day.

Allu Arjun arrested from his Banjara Hill residence

The actor was taken into custody, amid tight security, from his residence and taken to Chikkadpally police station in a police vehicle on December 13.

The city police have registered a case against Allu Arjun, his security team, and the theatre management under sections 105 and 118(1) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the Chikkadpally police station based on the complaint lodged by the deceased woman's family. Allu Arjun on December 11 approached the Telangana High Court seeking to quash the FIR registered against him in connection with the death of a woman. His arrest came a couple of days after his plea to quash the FIR against him.

Videos from the time Allu Arjun was arrested went viral on social media in no time. The actor claimed that the arrest was rushed as he objected to his detainment. A heated exchange followed with the cops, with the actor saying, "We can go now, sir, I’m done with my coffee.” When the police told him they’d been honouring everything he asked for, he replied, “Sir, you haven’t honoured anything. I told you I wanted to change my clothes and send one person up with me. You’re not wrong to take me in, but it’s too much to come up to my bedroom. That’s not good.”

All this while, Allu Arjun's wife Sneha Reddy stood beside him. The Pushpa actor was also seen kissing Sneha on her cheek before the police escorted him away.

Allu Arjun presented before a lower court in Hyderabad | Image: X

Allu Arjun is presented before a local court, sent to 14-day judicial custody

After the formal arrest, Allu Arjun was taken to the state-run Gandhi Hospital for medical tests. A senior police official told mediapersons that he will be produced in a local court later in the day. After the initial hearing, the court sent him to 14-day judicial custody. Soon after, police shifted him to the Chanchalguda Jail.

Allu Arjun's lawyer approaches Telangana HC

After Allu Arjun was sent to judicial custody, his lawyer Niranjan Reddy moved the Telangana High Court for bail. The Public Prosecutor urged the judge at the HC to hear the bail plea on another date, saying, " A life has gone. A young lady has died. The complainant's son is still on the ventilator. It is not a fit case to grant any interim relief."

File photo of Allu Arjun | Image: X

After listening to the arguments on both sides, the HC noted, "Saying that he (Allu Arjun) is an actor, he cannot be deprived of his right. As a citizen of this earth, he too has the right to life and liberty. We will grant interim bail for a certain period, and let them avail appropriate remedies."

4-week interim bail granted to Allu Arjun on conditions