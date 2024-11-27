Baahubali 2 Fame Subbaraju Ties The Knot At 47, Shares First Photo From Dreamy Beach-side Wedding

Baahubali 2 actor Subbaraju took to his social media account to surprise his fans with a wedding announcement. The 47-year-old actor is a well-known name in the Telugu film industry. Details of Subbaraju's wife remain unknown.

Subbaraju surprises fans with wedding announcement

On November 26, actor Subbaraju took to his Instagram account to share a photo from his wedding. He captioned the post, "Hitched finally!!!" As soon as he made the announcement, his fans and followers took to the comment section to extend their congratulations.

In the photo, the newlywed couple could be seen posing against the picturesque background of sea and sand. The actor donned a traditional wedding outfit accessorised with a layered neckpiece and sunglasses. The bride complimented him in a red and golden saree and also accessorised with sunglasses and statement jewellery. Subbaraju did not reveal much details about his wife and did not tag her in the post adding to the mystery around her.

Who is Subbaraju?

Subbaraju is one of the most popular actors in the Telugu industry, who is widely known for his character roles. The actor has also featured in Malayalam, Tamil, Hindi, and Kannada films. Hailing from Andhra Pradesh Subbaraju made his acting debut in Khadgam (2003) after a chance meeting with director Krishna Vamsi.

Subbaraju in Baahubali 2 | Image: IMDb