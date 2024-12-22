Bigg Boss Telugu 8 Contestant Soniya Akula Ties The Knot With Longtime Boyfriend Yashpa, Photos Go Viral

Soniya Akula, former contestant of Bigg Boss 8 Telugu. Although, the despite being in limelight for her emotional outburst, controversial, this time she grabbed the eyeballs after she finally got married. The team from Bigg Boss Telugu 8 too attended the wedding ceremony of Soniya.

Soniya Akula married to long time friend

Soniya Akula one of the most controversial celebrities, tied the knot with her long time boyfriend Yashpal. The wedding was attended by the entire Bigg Boss 8 Telugu team. For the unversed, Soniya Akula was one of the most talked-about contestants.

The wedding was attended by several members from the show and it also marked an heartwarming reunion. Pictures and videos from the wedding ceremony are going viral on social media.

Soniya Akula ties the knot | Source: Instagram

Who is Soniya Akula?

Soniya Akula is an Indian actress who appears in Telugu language films. Sonia made her debut with the 2019 Telugu film George Reddy.

File photo of Soniya Akula | Source: Instagram