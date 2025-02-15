Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Delhi Election
Election News
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:

Updated 09:51 IST, February 15th 2025

Brahma Anandam Box Office Collection Day 1: Brahmanandam's Son Raja Goutham's Debut Struggles To Cross ₹1 Cr On Valentine's

Brahma Anandam Box Office Collection: The Telugu movie marks the debut of comedian Brahmanandam's son but it has failed to impress on opening day.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
×

Share
Brahma Anandam released on Feb 14 | Image: X

Brahma Anandam Box Office Collection: Raja Goutham, Brahmanandam and Vennela Kishore starrer Brahma Anandam released on the occasion of Valentine's Day. The movie opened with a positive review for the comedy-drama. However, despite the positive word of mouth, the box office numbers of the movie remained dismal.

Brahma Anandam off to a slow start at the box office 

Brahma Anandam marks the Telugu debut of Brahmandam's son Raja Goutham. The movie earned raging reviews online from social media users, especially because of the actor's comic timing. Speaking at the trailer launch of the film, the director too heaped praises on Brahmandam and credited him for the overall execution of Brahma Anandam.

As per Sacnilk, Brahma Anandam opened to a decent ₹0.34 crore at the domestic box office. The movie was released alongside Vishwak Sen's Laila, which posed as a deterrent to the comedy-drama. Brahama Anandam is expected to witness as spike in business in the coming weekend.  

What is Brahma Anandam about?

The film follows Anand, Brahma, and his friend Giri as they embark on a journey to the village of Burradupalem. Why have they come here, and what is it that they want? All unfolds as their adventures unfold in this quirky tale with emotional high points. The film has triggered huge interest in audiences as Brahmanandam’s son, Raja Goutham, is making his debut as a hero with this film in Telugu cinema. Moreover, Brahmanandam himself will be seen playing a grandfather to his son in the film.

Speaking at the teaser launch function of the film, director RVS Nikhil said, “Brahmanandam sir is like God to me. Even now, I am shivering as I speak these words. I was determined to write a story on him for him. Whatever you see in this film is because of him. He is the reason for everything -- for this film to be made and for it to be released. If he is not there, this film is not there.” While Brahma Anadam raked in less than ₹1 crore on the opening day, Laila minted ₹1.25 crore.

 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Published 09:51 IST, February 15th 2025

Recommended

10 Devotees Heading to Maha Kumbh Killed After Car-Bus Collision
India News
When Will the World End? Here's What Isaac Newton's 1704 Prediction Says
Viral News
Railways to Run Special Vande Bharat Via Prayagraj from Today | LIVE
India News
Barack & Michelle Shut Divorce Buzz With Mushy Valentine's Day Posts
World News
IIT JAM Answer Key 2025: Released at joaps.iitd.ac.in, Check Direct Link
Education News
119 Indian Immigrants Deported from US, to Land in Amritsar Today
India News
'PAK's Bubble Has Burst Ahead of CT 25': Former Cricketer SLAMS Rizwan
SportFit
Trump Reiterates Call on Hamas to Release Israeli Hostages Today
World News
Kolhapur Records 1st Death of GBS, Active Cases in Maha Rises to 207
India News
WATCH | Kohli BIGGER Star Than Babar in PAK? Viral Video is PROOF!
SportFit
Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Delhi Election
Election News
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: