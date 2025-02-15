Brahma Anandam Box Office Collection Day 1: Brahmanandam's Son Raja Goutham's Debut Struggles To Cross ₹1 Cr On Valentine's

Brahma Anandam Box Office Collection: Raja Goutham, Brahmanandam and Vennela Kishore starrer Brahma Anandam released on the occasion of Valentine's Day. The movie opened with a positive review for the comedy-drama. However, despite the positive word of mouth, the box office numbers of the movie remained dismal.

Brahma Anandam off to a slow start at the box office

Brahma Anandam marks the Telugu debut of Brahmandam's son Raja Goutham. The movie earned raging reviews online from social media users, especially because of the actor's comic timing. Speaking at the trailer launch of the film, the director too heaped praises on Brahmandam and credited him for the overall execution of Brahma Anandam.

As per Sacnilk, Brahma Anandam opened to a decent ₹0.34 crore at the domestic box office. The movie was released alongside Vishwak Sen's Laila, which posed as a deterrent to the comedy-drama. Brahama Anandam is expected to witness as spike in business in the coming weekend.

What is Brahma Anandam about?

The film follows Anand, Brahma, and his friend Giri as they embark on a journey to the village of Burradupalem. Why have they come here, and what is it that they want? All unfolds as their adventures unfold in this quirky tale with emotional high points. The film has triggered huge interest in audiences as Brahmanandam’s son, Raja Goutham, is making his debut as a hero with this film in Telugu cinema. Moreover, Brahmanandam himself will be seen playing a grandfather to his son in the film.