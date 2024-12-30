Breaking: Allu Arjun Bail Hearing In Pushpa 2 Stampede Case Deferred To January 3

Allu Arjun landed in major trouble following the premiere of his film Pushpa 2 on December 4 at Sandhya Theatre. Huge crowds gathered to see the actor which led to a stampede. A 35-year-old woman Revathy lost her life in the tragedy and her 8-year-old son got seriously injured. In relation to this, the actor was arrested from his residence on December 13. However, the Telangana High Court granted him a 4-week bail and Allu Arjun returned home after spending a night in Chanchalguda jail. The actor filed for a regular bail petition which was scheduled to be heard in court today, December 30.

Allu Arjun's bail plea hearing postponed

On December 30, Allu Arjun was scheduled to visit the Nampally Court in Hyderabad for his bail hearing. However, the hearing was deferred by the court. The matter will now be heard on January 3. The reason for the postponement of the bail hearing remains unknown.

A file photo of Allu Arjun | Image: X

Allu Arjun was granted a 4-week interim bail by the Telangana High Court which would be concluded on January 21. The actor has appealed for a regular bail plea instead. However, the Hyderabad police have challenged the bail petition and are likely to move to the Supreme Court.



Law will take it's own course: Telangana DGP says the investigation is underway in Sandhya theatre stampede case

Investigations are on in the December 4 stampede at Sandhya Theatre which claimed the life of a woman during the premiere show of "Pushpa 2: The Rule" and law would take its own course, Telangana Director General of Police Dr Jitender said on Sunday. The police chief's statement came in response to a query about the case against actor Allu Arjun. "Let us not talk about this. A lot of things have gone. The case is already under investigation. The court is also looking into various aspects of the case. It’s sub judice also," he said.



Allu Arjun on the poster of Pushpa 2 | Image: IMDb