Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:

Published 17:23 IST, January 3rd 2025

BREAKING: Allu Arjun Gets Bail in Pushpa 2 Stampede Case

The Nampally court pronounced its verdict today, December 3, on the regular bail petition of Pushpa 2 star Allu Arjun in the Sandhya Theater stampede case.

Allu Arjun arrives in Court for bail hearing | Image: X

Allu Arjun Bail: The Nampally court pronounced its verdict today, December 3, on the regular bail petition of Pushpa 2 star Allu Arjun in the Sandhya Theater stampede case. It is known that the High Court has already granted him interim bail for 4 weeks in this case. Following this, Chikkadapalli police filed a counter-petition in the Nampally court against Allu Arjun's regular bail petition in the same case. Allu Arjun's lawyer Niranjan Reddy told the court that Allu Arjun has no connection with the Sandhya Theater stampede incident. He clarified that the BNS Section 105 registered by the police in connection with Revathi's death is not applicable against him. In the wake of the High Court having already granted interim bail, he has requested to be granted regular bail.

(This is a developing copy. It will be updated)

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 17:29 IST, January 3rd 2025

Allu Arjun

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.