BREAKING: Hyderabad Police To Approach Supreme Court Over Allu Arjun’s Bail In Pushpa 2 Stampede Case

Pushpa 2 Stampede Case: The Hyderabad police are likely to approach the Supreme Court challenging the interim bail granted to Allu Arjun. The Pushpa 2 star was arrested from his residence on December 13 and was granted bail the same day by the Telangana High Court. After spending a night in Chanchalguda jail, the actor returned home on December 14. However, troubles do not seem to end for the 42-year-old actor.



Hyderabad police likely to knock on SC's door challenging Allu Arjun's interim bail

On December 13 Telangana High Court granted Allu Arjun interim bail for 4 after a lower court sent him to 14-day judicial custody. Insiders in the know believe that the police authorities will now appeal to the Supreme Court to retract the bail order. The police have maintained that the actor was advised to not attend the premiere on December 4 which led to the stampede and death of a 35-year-old woman, leaving her 8-year-old son injured.





Hyderabad police claim that they informed theatre management not to invite Allu Arjun for the premiere as they can't provide the force to control the crowd. They also claimed to have informed the actor about the death of a woman while he was watching the movie and asked him to leave immediately. In their defence, the Hyderabad police released a 10-minute footage showing the deputy commissioner of police (DCP) the assistant commissioner of police (ACP), and other police officers escorting Allu Arjun out of the premises.

Allu Arjun denies all allegations made by Hyderabad police

In a press conference on Saturday, Allu Arjun denied these allegations, asserting that the theatre management informed him about the uncontrollable crowd outside. Following this, Allu Arjun left the movie halfway and departed with his family. Meanwhile, Hyderabad Police has presented evidence to support their claims. He said, "The theatre management had already sorted it out with the police. There was no road show or procession, I only came out of my car to wave at fans in the hope they would let my car pass."

He further clarified that no police had met him in the theatre or forced him to leave the theatre. The actor only left because the theatre management warned him about overcrowding. "I only found out what happened the next day,” and added, "My wife and children were with me. If I knew what happened, wouldn’t I take my children with me when I left? I left only with my wife. I love my kids; I would never do that to another child.”