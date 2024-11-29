Published 16:57 IST, November 29th 2024
Samantha's Father Joseph Prabhu Passes Away, Actress Pens Emotional Note
Samantha Ruth Prabhu took to her Instagram account to share the news of her father, Joseph Prabhu's death in a heartbreaking note.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
On November 29, Samantha Ruth Prabhu took to her Instagram account to pen a heartbreaking note for her father. The actress' father Joseph Prabhu breathed his last today. The cause of his death remains unknown. The news comes just days after Samantha spoke about her relationship with her father in an interview.
Samantha pens a heartbreaking note for her father
On November 29, Samantha took to her Instagram stories to share the news of her father's demise. She wrote in the note, “Until we meet again, Dad," accompanied by a broken heart emoji. The actress was born to Joseph Prabhu and Ninette Prabhu in Chennai.
Samantha's father Joseph was a Telugu anglo-Indian. His age and cause of death are not known. The actress shared an estranged relationship with her father and rarely made a comment about him in public. Joseph is survived by his wife Ninette, Samantha and the actress' two elder brothers.
When Samantha spoke about her relationship with her father
Just last week, the Citadel Honey Bunny fame spoke about the bond she shared with her father in an interview. The actress made a rare comment on her ‘strained’ relationship with him. She mentioned how her issues with validation and insecurity stemmed from the relationship.
In conversation with Galatta Plus, Samantha shared, “All my life growing up, I had to fight for validation. My father was kind of like… I think most Indian parents are like that. They think they’re protecting you." She recalled how he father questioned her abilities and shared, “He actually told me, ‘You’re not that smart. This is just the standard of Indian education. That’s why even you can get a first rank.’ When you say that to a child, I really believed for the longest time that I’m not smart and not good enough."
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Updated 17:16 IST, November 29th 2024