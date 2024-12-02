Published 12:55 IST, December 2nd 2024
Bride-To-Be Sobhita Dhulipala Dons Red For Pelli Kuthuru Ceremony Ahead Of Wedding With Chay
#Chayso Wedding Update: Sobhita took to her Instagram account to share photos from her Pelli Kuthuru ceremony held as a part of the pre-wedding festivities.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
#Chayso Wedding Update: The pre-wedding festivities of Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala are in full swing. The couple will tie the knot on December 4 in an intimate ceremony in the presence of friends and family. Ahead of the big day, the bride-to-be took to her Instagram account to share a series of photos from her Pelli Kuthuru ceremony.
Sobhita Dhulipala goes classic in red for pre-wedding ceremony
On December 2, Sobhita Dhulipala took to her Instagram account to share a photo from her pre-wedding festivity. The bride-to-be looked ravishing in a traditional red outfit. She shared photos with her family members and others from the wedding party.
Sobhita shared the photos with the caption, “Pelli Kuthuru”. The pre-wedding festivity is a traditional function that holds significant cultural importance in parts of South India. The ceremony is for the bride and her family. Held days before the wedding, the bride is gifted the wedding jewellery on this day. Family elderly bless the bride and wish her luck for the new chapter of her life. The ceremony is filled with laughter, music, dance, and delicious food, creating a festive atmosphere that adds to the overall celebration.
Inside Sobhita Dhulipala-Naga Chaitanya haldi ceremony
Ahead of the big day, the couple kick-started their pre-wedding festivities on November 29. Ahead of the wedding, there are several pre-wedding festivities held as per Indian traditions. Sobhita and Naga Chaitanya also partook in the pre-wedding haldi festivity. Family members of both the bride and groom-to-be were present at the occasion.
Inside photos from the event show the couple engaging in fun activities and candid conversations. The Made In Heaven star was seen in two outfit changes for the pre-wedding ceremony. For the first look, she ditched the traditional yellow and opted for a red saree with a matching blouse and a statement neckpiece. She was complimented by Naga Chaitanya who wore a kurta pyjama set for the ceremony.
Also Read: Silk Smitha Biopic Teaser Out: 'Magnetic Lady' Comes Into 'Iron Lady' Indira Gandhi's Notice | Republic World
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Updated 18:38 IST, December 2nd 2024