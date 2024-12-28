Cinema Is A Small Thing: Pawan Kalyan Brushes Off Reporter When Asked About Nephew Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 Stampede Case

Allu Arjun Pushpa 2 Stampede Case: Pawan Kalyan, who is serving as Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, visited the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Kadapa and addressed the recent situation happening in the state. During the media interaction, a reporter asked him about his nephew Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 stampede case. On hearing this, he seemed irritated and brushed off by saying, "It's not relevant". Allu Arjun has been booked after a woman died at the Sandhya Theatre stampede incident during the Pushpa 2 premiere on December 4. Several actors came out in support of the actor, even his uncle Chiranjeevi was snapped at his house. However, Pawan has not met the actor to public knowledge since the issue.

What did Pawan Kalyan say about Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 stampede case?

In the video shared by several news channels on X, Pawan Kalyan can be heard saying, "It’s not relevant. Here I am talking about people dying, and you’re asking about cinema. Have a bigger heart, please.” When persisted further, Pawan added, "Let your debate go beyond cinema; I’m being candid. Let’s talk about the atrocities happening in our state. Cinema is such a small thing.”

(A file photo of Pawan Kalyan | Image: X)

Allu Arjun was arrested on December 13 and sent to 14-day judicial custody by the Nampally Court. Even though the Telangana High Court granted an interim 4-week bail to the Pushpa 2 star, the primary case against him is still active in the local court.

(A viral photo of Allu Arjun | Image: X)

What's next for Pawan Kalyan on the work front in cinema?