Cruel, Villainous: 5 Nandamuri Balakrishna Fans Booked For Animal Sacrifice As 'Celebration' For Daaku Maharaaj Release
An FIR was registered against five Balakrishna fans under sections 325 & 270 for the beheading of a goat for the Daaku Maharaaj release.
An FIR has been registered for the beheading of a goat by fans of Nandamuri Balakrishna for the movie release of Daaku Maharaj. This comes after PETA India filed a complaint upon learning that a group of men beheaded a goat for superstitious reasons to support the movie's release. PETA India worked with senior police officials of Tirupati district to register the FIR. The goat was killed outside Pratap Movie Theatre in Tata Nagar, Tirupati. The FIR was registered against five identified persons under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Andhra Pradesh Animals and Birds Sacrifices (Prohibition) Act, and Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.
The fir was registered against five identified persons under sections 325 & 270, read with 3(5) of the Bharatiya nyaya sanhita, 2023; sections 4 & 5, read with 6 & 8 of the Andhra Pradesh animals and birds sacrifices (prohibition) act, 1950; and sections 3, 11(1)(a) and 11(1)(l) of the prevention of cruelty to animals act 1960.
“killing an animal and smearing their blood on a poster doesn't make you a super fan—it makes you a villain and a criminal. True fans celebrate their favourite stars with movie tickets and supportive social media posts, not with acts of violence or cruelty,” says peta india cruelty response coordinator saloni sakaria.
With inputs from Aneri Shah
