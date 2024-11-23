Daaku Maharaj: Bobby Deol Wraps Shooting For His Next With Nandamuri Balakrishna

Actor Bobby Deol has finished shooting for his next film featuring veteran actor Nandamuri Balakrishna. According to a source, Bobby wrapped up the shoot on Thursday.

The teaser of the film 'Daaku Maharaaj' was recently released, leaving fans extremely excited. The first look video of the film featured NBK, as he is popularly called, in a dacoit avatar, and hence the title, Daaku Maharaj.

"Witness the God of Masses like never before!! Presenting the one and only #NandamuriBalakrishna Garu as #DaakuMaharaaj. Here's the much-awaited title teaser. Brace yourselves for the ultimate power-packed experience on Jan 12, 2025 in Cinemas Worldwide (sic)," the makers captioned the post.



'Daaku Maharaaj' will be out in theatres on January 12, 2025. Bobby Kolli directed the film. Meanwhile, Bobby recently came up with 'Kanguva', which also features Suriya.

Directed by Siva and produced by Studio Green, 'Kanguva' features epic battle sequences and grand visuals, with the story spanning 1,500 years into the past.

The movie stars an ensemble cast, including Disha Patani, Natarajan Subramaniam, Jagapathi Babu, and Yogi Babu. Shot in multiple countries and locations across India, the film reportedly boasts an estimated budget of over Rs 350 crore.

Bobby made a remarkable comeback with Animal last year.

While speaking to ANI, Bobby shared his thoughts on how this second innings in his career feels and mentioned that for an actor, it's always a journey "full of struggles," but they just have to keep working hard."I just feel very blessed. I feel I'm living a dream. Every actor, there are so many actors out there who, you know, are struggling, and for an actor, it's always going to be a journey full of struggles. You have to keep working hard, never lose your self-belief, be persistent, and always manifest positivity in your life because you might not get everything, but you will reach somewhere in life that will give you a certain level of satisfaction," Bobby shared.

Bobby also talked about how his fans have always supported him through thick and thin and shared how one shouldn't just "cry about luck."

"So I think that's the way I look at life nowadays. And as I said, I've had fans all my life. My fans have always stood by me, supported my father, my brother, me, and my whole family. And I am, you know, what do I say? I am so grateful for their blessings and for their belief in me. So I guess they were all waiting for me to come back with more sincerity and more self-belief. So that's what I'm doing right now. And that's how things change in life, I think," he said.