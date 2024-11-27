Did Rashmika Mandanna Hint At Pushpa 3 In Her Note About 5-year Journey With Allu Arjun And Team?

Pushpa 2, starring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahad Faasil, is all set to release on December 5. Unlike other movies that wrap up months before their release, Pushpa: The Rule's shoot was completed yesterday, November 25, just 9 days ahead of the release. Following that, Rashmika penned a long note bidding adieu to their five-year-long journey on the sets. In the note, she hinted that there could be a third part of Pushpa.

Is Pushpa 3 in the pipiline? Rashmika Mandanna's note hints so

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Rashmika shared how the last day on the set, November 25, was for her. She explained that the whole day seemed like any other day on the set shooting for the song. However, when the shoot ended, it hit her how out of the 7/8 years, the last 5 years being on Pushpa set almost became her home. She added that some work is left and "apprarently a part 3" but she felt overwhelmed and different as the shoot came to an end.

"Out of the 7/8 years, last 5 years being on this set almost made this set my home in the industry, and finally it was my last day... Of course there's still so much work left and apparently a part 3, but it felt different... it felt overwhelming... it felt like it was ending. Some sort of sadness that even I didn't understand, and suddenly all the emotions came together and the days of extreme hard work came rushing back to me, and I was feeling tired, exhausted, but at the same time so grateful," she wrote.

(A screengrab from the post | Image: Instagram)

She also opened up about her bond with Allu Arjun, director Sukumar and the Pushpa team, and wrote that only they know her as a person more than anyone else in the industry. "They have literally seen me most days since the last 5 years and Pushpa set had become my home ground and now to let go is something so hard," she added. "So dear diary November 25 has been a very hard day but I hope it's all going to be worth it one day," she signed off.

Soon after she shared the post, Allu Arjun re-shared it on his Instagram Stories and wrote, “Love Love Love”.

