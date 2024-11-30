Did Samantha Ruth Prabhu Revamp Her Wedding Gown As Revenge Against Naga Chaitanya Post Divorce?

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is quite vocal about her divorce from her ex-husband Naga Chaitanya. The actress never reveals the reason behind their separation, but she often hints that it was not an easy one for either of them. Now, the actress has moved on and earlier this year in April, she made the headlines for revamping her wedding gown into a black colour. This action led her fans to believe that it was some kind of revenge against Chaitanya they started calling it 'revenge dress'. However, the actress has now clarified that she didn't revamp her wedding gown out of revenge. She also opened up about going through pain after separation.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu on her decision to repurpose her wedding gown to a new outfit

In an interview with Galatta, Samantha admitted that her marriage did not get a fairytale ending. However, that doesn't mean that she would cry about it and stop living her life. She shared that initially the separation "really hurt" her. But then she decided to own it and now she is divorced and separated. "Things haven’t been a fairy tale. But that does not mean that I sit in a corner, cry about it, and never ever have the courage to live again. So it wasn’t any kind of revenge or anything," she added.

The Citadel Honey Bunny actress continued, "It really wasn’t a ginormous f*ck. Although it looked like it but it wasn’t. It was like, ‘Yes, this has happened and I know it and I’m not trying to hide from it. This is it, but it doesn’t mean that my life ends there.’ It begins where it ends."

She further shared that she has grown and is in a happy phase of her life. "I’m very very happy right now. I have grown so much and I’m doing incredible work and I’m with incredible people. I’m looking forward to the next phase of my life absolutely."

When did Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu separate?