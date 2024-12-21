Published 21:00 IST, December 21st 2024
'Didn't Receive Notice': Allu Arjun Reveals TRUTH on Denial of Police Permission to Visit Theatre
Allu Arjun got emotional during press conference and shared that he wanted to watch Pushpa 2 in the theatre to see the result of his three years of hard work.
Allu Arjun addressed the press at his residence in Jubilee Hills on Saturday evening, December 21, to address the fresh allegations made against him by Telangana CM Revanth Reddy and AIMIM MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi in the assembly. The actor has been blamed for the stampede incident that happened outside Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad on December 4 during Pushpa 2 The Rule premiere. During the press conference, Allu Arjun got emotional and shared that he wanted to watch his movie in the theatre to see the result of his three years of hard work. However, the allegations made that he visited the theatre despite being denied police permission is 'false'.
What did CM Revath Reddy and Owaisi say
In the Telangana assemble, Revath Reddy and Owaisi made serious allegations against Arjun that he continued to watch Pushpa 2 despite being informed about the death and the hospitalisation of an 8-year-old boy due to stampede. Akbaruddin said, “According to the information I have received, the star who went to the theatre to watch the film was informed about the issue when it happened. Even the police told him that there was a stampede and two children had fallen, one woman is dead. The film star turned to them, smiled and said, now the film will be a hit.”
Allu Arjun's responce to CM Revath Reddy and Owaisi's claim of being denied police permission to visit the theatre
Addressing the claims, Allu Arjun reiterated that it's "false" that he went to the theatre despite being denied permission by Hyderabad police and conducted a road show after the premiere. He said, "The theatre management had already sorted it out with the police. There was no road show or procession, I only came out of my car to wave at fans in the hope they would let my car pass. Any celebrity or politician does that out of respect for the people there. I am not as arrogant to not do that."
He further clarified that no police had met him in the theatre or forced him to leave the theatre. The actor only left because the theatre management warned him about overcrowding. "I only found out what happened the next day,” and added, "My wife and children were with me. If I knew what happened, wouldn’t I take my children with me when I left? I left only with my wife. I love my kids; I would never do that to another child.”
