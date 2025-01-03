Game Changer Advance Booking: Ram Charan Starrer Crosses ₹3.6 Crore Mark For Premiere Shows In North America

Ram Charan is gearing up for the release of his much-delayed movie Game Changer, co-starring Kiara Advani. The movie is set in a political backdrop and the actor is expected to play a dual role in the movie. As the movie is just seven days away from hitting the theatres, advance booking has been opened in the international markets. And the movie has already surpassed Mahesh Babu's 2023 film Guntur Karam's overseas collection.