Game Changer Advance Booking: Ram Charan Starrer Crosses ₹3.6 Crore Mark For Premiere Shows In North America
. As of January 3, Ram Charan starrer Game Changer sold over 15,000 tickets in around 1200 shows across the territory.
Ram Charan is gearing up for the release of his much-delayed movie Game Changer, co-starring Kiara Advani. The movie is set in a political backdrop and the actor is expected to play a dual role in the movie. As the movie is just seven days away from hitting the theatres, advance booking has been opened in the international markets. And the movie has already surpassed Mahesh Babu's 2023 film Guntur Karam's overseas collection.
Game Changer North America Premiere Advance Booking
Shankar's directorial has reportedly recorded over ₹3.6 crore in North America. As of January 3, the movie sold over 15,000 tickets in around 1200 shows across the territory. The advance booking is expected to witness a spike by the time the movie is set to hit the theatres, creating a record at the box office overseas.
