Game Changer: Andhra Pradesh Local TV Staff Arrested For Airing Pirated Version Of Ram Charan-Kiara Advani Starrer

Ram Charan and Kiara Advani political drama Game Changer released in theatres on January 10. Recently, the makers had filed a complaint after a local cable network in Andhra Pradesh had aired pirated version of the film. In the latest development, the police have arrested those involved in the case.

Individuals nabbed in connection to Game Changer’s piracy

In a major crackdown, the Andhra Police have arrested individuals after a raid on a local cable network AP Local TV. According to reports, a joint raid was conducted, represented by Appala Raju, who broadcasted the pirated version. The officials reportedly seized all equipment and registered an FIR immediately.

Taking immediate action, M/S Copyright Safety Systems, led by Managing Director Mr. H.V. Chalapathi Raju, collaborated with the Gajuwaka Police and Crime Clues Team under the Visakhapatnam Commissionerate.

Earlier, Producer Sreenivas Kumar took to X and had shared an image of the pirated print on local cable channel. He wrote in the caption, “This is unacceptable. A film that was released just 4-5 days ago being telecasted on local cable channels & buses raises serious concerns.” He further wrote, “Cinema is not just about the hero, director, or producers – it’s the result of 3–4 years of hard work, dedication, and the dreams of thousands of people”.

Game Changer box office report

According to a report in Sacnilk, Game Changer on its eighth day earned ₹2.65 crore. The film’s total collection in India stands at ₹120.30 crore. In Telugu version, the film has collected ₹79.45 crore followed by ₹7.57 crore, Hindi version- ₹30.1 crore, Kannada version- ₹0.05 crore and Malayalam version- ₹0.03 crore.

Poster of Game Changer featuring Ram Charan | Source: Instagram