Game Changer Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction: Ram Charan's 1st Solo Release After RRR Expected To Earn...

Game Changer Advance Booking Report: Ram Charan is gearing up for the release of his upcoming movie Game Changer, co-starring Kiara Advani. The movie marks the RRR actor’s solo release after a gap of 5 years. The makers announced the advance booking a couple of days ago but in limited areas. So, the collection began on a lukewarm note with ₹2.5 crore on the first day. Now, the makers have opened the booking 4DX, and IMAX 2D in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil languages.

Game Changer advance booking

According to the Sacnilk, around 5.8 lakh tickets have been sold across 14315 shows. With that, the movie has collected ₹16.81 crore, while with block seats it has collected ₹30.59 crore in India. The maximum has been collected in Andhra Pradesh (₹8.65 crore). Seeing the trend, the movie is expected to collect over ₹20 crore without block booking on the first day.

In North America, the movie is expected to mint $1 million mark.

Game Changer Controversies

After Pushpa 2, Game Changer has fallen into trouble just days ahead of the release. In the latest development, Lyca Productions is seeking permission to stop the release of Game Changer in Tamil Nadu. As per reports, Lyca Production reached out to the Tamil Producers' Council to halt Game Changer's release in Tamil Nadu until Shankar completes the pending film Indian 3. Allegedly, the director is yet to shoot a song and some key sequences of the Kamal Haasan starrer. The production house insisted that the director complete the film and then release Game Changer.