Game Changer Box Office Collection Day 2: Amid Corporate Booking Accusations, Ram Charan Starrer Witnesses 50% Drop In Biz

Game Changer Box Office Collection Day 2: Ram Charan and Kiara Advani starrer political thriller earned nearly ₹60 crore gross in India on day 1, which coincided with the Sankranti holiday. While on the lower end, the figures were decent given the mixed reviews the film earned from the audience. The movie's collection took a hit on the second day, as the collections in Telugu dropped over 50%, severely affecting the business in the first weekend.

Game Changer released on January 10 | Image: X

Game Changer collection takes a hit in Telugu

According to Sacnilk, on its second day (first Saturday), the Shankar directorial witnessed a drop of over 50%. The bad word-of-mouth has affected the day 2 collection, especially in South Indian states. While on day 1, Telugu states emerged as the top market with over ₹42 crore biz, the Saturday figures dropped significantly to ₹13-15 crore.

Ram Charan and Kiara Advani star in game Changer | Image: X

On Saturday, however, the Hindi and Tamil versions contributed the same figures to the Game Changer collection as their opening day. The film collected ₹7-7.50 crore in Hindi on day 2 and ₹2-2.50 crore in Tamil, which is the same as their opening day biz. In all languages, Game Changer earned ₹25-28 crore on Saturday, pushing the total domestic gross to around ₹86+ crore in 2 days.

Game Changer makers accused of inflating collection

There has been a vast gap in the box office figures reported by tracking websites and the numbers the makers have claimed Game Changer registered worldwide on its opening day. While Sacnilk said that the India collection of the movie stood at a little over ₹51 crore mark on day 1, Sri Venkateswara Creations, the producers of Game Changer, shared that it minted ₹186 crore worldwide on day 1.

Game Changer is directed by Shankar | Image: X