Game Changer Box Office Collection Day 5: Ram Charan's Success Celebration Questioned As Film Registers Dip On First Monday

Game Changer Box Office Collection: The Ram Charan-Kiara Advani starrer hit the big screens on January 10. Following its release, the lead actor and the makers were accused of massively inflating the box office numbers and projecting an exaggerated number to boost interest in the political drama. This, combined with mixed reviews of the films, seems to have driven the audience away from the big screens for the movie. Despite the low scores at the box office, Ram Charan took to his Instagram account to share a note of gratitude for the team and fans for making the movie a success.

No resurrection for Game Changer at the box office

Game Changer opened to a decent ₹51 crore. While the value is phenomenal, it is insipid when compared to recent big releases that have registered records on opening day. The movie minted ₹21.6 crores on the first Saturday. Despite it being a non-working day, Game Changer raked in ₹15.9 crores on the third day of theatrical release, which was a Sunday. On the first Monday of release, the movie registered a further decline with ₹7.65 crore, as per estimates provided by Sacnilk.



The movie has amassed a total of ₹96.15 crore and will soon breach the ₹100 crore mark. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his social media account to opine that day 5 collection, which is Tuesday is crucial to assess the film's overall performance. Tuesday marks the occasion of Makar Sankranti and Pongal which is expected to give a boost to Game Changer.

Ram Charan expresses gratitude for Game Changer

Actor Ram Charan, thanked his fans for their "unwavering" love and support and also wished everyone a joyous Makar Sankranti. Taking to his Instagram account on Tuesday, Charan shared a note expressing his gratitude to his fans and the media for their role in making Game Changer a huge success. In a note, the actor wrote, "This Sankranti, my heart is filled with gratitude for making all the hard work we put into Game Changer truly worth it. My heartfelt appreciation goes to the entire cast, crew, and everyone behind the scenes who contributed to the film's success."

The actor also shared his hopes for the year ahead and wrote, "As we welcome 2025 with positivity, I promise to continue delivering performances that make you proud. Game Changer will always hold a special place in my heart. Thank you for your unconditional love. Wishing you and your loved ones a joyous Sankranti and a wonderful year ahead!" Game Changer, starring Ram Charan and Kiara Advani, was released on January 10 and received a lukewarm response for its engaging story and performances.