Published 21:26 IST, January 2nd 2025

Game Changer Budget Swelled By ₹75 Crore Due To 4 Songs, Makers Reason Why

S Shankar directorial Game Changer stars Ram Charan and Kiara Advani. The film is scheduled to release on the occasion of Sankranthi this year.

Game Changer song featuring Kiara Advani and Ram Charan | Image: Youtube

Ram Charan and Kiara Advani are gearing up for the release of their upcoming movie Game Changer. The film is grabbing eyeballs for various reasons be it the grandeur of the songs, the trailer or the high-end action sequences. The fans are eagerly waiting for the film’s release. The makers issued a statement and clarified as to why the songs of the film are shot with high budget.

Makers clarify why they needed to splurge on songs from Game Changer

The film’s music label Saregama took to X and shared a post in which giving breakdown of the amount spend on songs. For the unversed, Game Changer has four songs- Jaragandi, Raa Macha Macha, Naanaa Hyraanaa and Dhop. As per the post, Jaragandi, which Prabhu Deva choreographed, featured 600 dancers. The song was shot over 13 days on a massive 70-foot village set, and the costumes were eco-friendly and made of jute.

Raa Macha Macha, choreographed by Ganesh Acharya, featured 1000 dancers and is a tribute to folk dance apart from ‘celebrating India’s rich cultural diversity. Naanaa Hyraanaa, is the first Indian song to be shot with an infrared camera. The song was shot in New Zealand. As for Dhop, the song choreographed by Jani Master features 100 Russian dancers and was completed in 8 days.

As soon as the post was shared, netizens were shocked and surprised with the amount. One user wrote, “Are there any more songs left?”. Another user wrote, “Unpredictable”. “75 crore for songs”, wrote the third user.

All about Game Changer

Game Changer is directed by S Shankar. The film stars Kiara Advani, SJ Suryah, Samuthirakani, Anjali, Naveen Chandra, Sunil, and Srikanth. Game Changer is produced by Dil Raju and Sirish under the banners of Sri Venkateswara Creations and Zee Studios. It features Thaman's riveting music and S. Thirunavukkarasu's cinematography.

Ram Charan from Game Changer | Source: X

Game Changer is scheduled to release in theatres on occasion of Sankranthi this year.

Updated 21:39 IST, January 2nd 2025

