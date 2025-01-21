Game Changer Producer Dil Raju's Net Worth Spans Over ₹1000 Crore? Here's What We Know

Tollywood's tycoon Dil Raju, who has backed several big-budget movies, including Ram Charan starrer Game Changer and Thalapathy Vijay's Varisu, has fallen into major trouble. Today, Income Tax (IT) officials raided his properties, including his house and office in Hyderabad. Known for giving blockbusters, not many know about Dil Raju’s glazing empire.

Dil Raju’s net worth

Dil Raju owns a production company, Sri Venkateswara Creations, which has produced over 50+ big-budget movies under the label. As per the GreatAndhra website reports, Dil Raju is known to have property worth ₹ 1000 crores.

It also claims that the majority of his property includes lands and resorts. As per reports, his income portfolio also includes several luxury cars. However, a net worth tracking site reported his net worth to be $9 Million which translates to ₹68 crores by 2022.

Income Tax department raids Dil Raju’s properties

It has been reported that the Income Tax department carried out raids at eight different locations, including his residence Ujas and another in Jubilee Hills and his office. They have also reportedly conducted a raid at Dil Raju's brother Sirish and daughter Hanshitha Reddy's residence. Dil Raju owns a production company named, Sri Venkateswara Creations and was recently appointed as the Chairman of Telangana Film Development Corporation by the state government.