Game Changer: Telangana Govt Revokes Ticket Price Hike For Ram Charan Starrer

The Telangana government has become stricter since the stampede incident during Pushpa 2: The Rule's premiere. The state government had banned benefit shows and ticket price hikes. They made the exception by allowing to hike in the price of Game Changer movie tickets. However, the state government has now revoked the orders. The orders withdrawing permission for screening the movie with enhanced rates would be effective from January 16, an official statement said on Saturday evening, per PTI.

Game Changer ticket price row in Telangana

The Telangana government has revoked its earlier orders allowing an increase in ticket prices for actor Ram Charan starrer. Complying with the High Court directives, the government said early morning shows will not be permitted in future until "public interest, health and safety are duly considered".

Following a request made by the makers of Game Changer, the state government issued orders on January 3 permitting the screening of six shows on January 10 (including an extra show at 4 AM) with an additional amount of ₹150 for multiplex theatres and ₹100 for single theatres.

The state government also allowed the screening of five shows from January 11 to 19 with an additional amount of ₹100 for multiplex theatres and ₹50 for single theatres. While allowing additional shows and a hike in prices, the state government said advertisements on the adverse impact of narcotics and drugs, and cybercrime should be screened.

Game Changer witnessed a sharp decline in collection on the second day at the box office

According to Sacnilk, on its second day (first Saturday), the Shankar directorial witnessed a drop of over 50%. The bad word-of-mouth has affected the day 2 collection, especially in South Indian states. While on day 1, Telugu states emerged as the top market with ₹41.25 crore biz, the Saturday figures dropped significantly to ₹12.7 crore. On Saturday, however, the Hindi and Tamil versions contributed the same figures to the Game Changer collection as their opening day. Overall, the movie earned ₹21.5 crore. Adding the two-day collection, the total stands at ₹72.5 crore.

(A still from the movie | Image: X)