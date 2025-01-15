Published 23:41 IST, January 15th 2025
Game Changer Vs Daaku Maharaaj Box Office: As Venkatesh's Sankranthiki Vasthunam Takes Lead, The Runner-Up Is...
Venkatesh Daggubati starrer Sankranthiki Vasthunam has taken the lead at the box office but how are Game Changer and Daaku Maharaaj faring?
Game Changer Vs Daaku Maharaaj Box Office: Telugu films are tasting success at the box office after releasing around the Sankranti festival. Ram Charan's film has received mixed reviews but has still crossed ₹100 crore mark, while Nandamuri Balakrishna's Daaku Maharaaj has entered the ₹50 crore club, with more business coming in for the films on Wednesday.
Game Changer collections dip on day 6
Game Changer collected ₹6.50 crore on day 6 in all languages, talking its biz in India to ₹112.65 crore. The worldwide collections and below ₹150 crore, with mixed reviews casting a shadow on the film. Nevertheless, Game Changer is the first ₹100 crore grosser of 2025.
The movie stars Ram Charan and Kiara Advani. The Shankar directorial hit the big screens on January 10. The makers have also been accused of inflating box office figures via corporate bookings.
Daaku Maharaaj collections dip on Day 4 but the film stays afloat
Nandamuri Balakrishna starrer action film Daaku Maharaaj opened to ₹25.35 crore, minted ₹12.8 crore on day 2 and ₹12.25 crore on day 3. The film's business dipped further to ₹9.00 crore taking its India biz to ₹59.40 crore in four days. The film saw a limited release, only in Telugu.
Daaku Maharaaj is facing stiff competition from Sankranthiki Vasthunam, which is registering good collections. It has minted ₹43 crore in two days after releasing on January 14 on the occasion of Sankranti. The film directed by Anil Ravipudi grossed ₹45 crore on its opening day worldwide, and became the biggest-ever opener in Venkatesh's career. Aishwarya Rajesh and Meenakshi Chaudhary play the film's female lead actresses.
