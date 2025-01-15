Game Changer Vs Daaku Maharaaj Box Office: As Venkatesh's Sankranthiki Vasthunam Takes Lead, The Runner-Up Is...

Game Changer Vs Daaku Maharaaj Box Office: Telugu films are tasting success at the box office after releasing around the Sankranti festival. Ram Charan's film has received mixed reviews but has still crossed ₹100 crore mark, while Nandamuri Balakrishna's Daaku Maharaaj has entered the ₹50 crore club, with more business coming in for the films on Wednesday.

Telugu movies Game Changer, Daaku Maharaaj are running in cinema halls | Image: X

Game Changer collections dip on day 6

Game Changer collected ₹6.50 crore on day 6 in all languages, talking its biz in India to ₹112.65 crore. The worldwide collections and below ₹150 crore, with mixed reviews casting a shadow on the film. Nevertheless, Game Changer is the first ₹100 crore grosser of 2025.

The movie stars Ram Charan and Kiara Advani. The Shankar directorial hit the big screens on January 10. The makers have also been accused of inflating box office figures via corporate bookings.

Daaku Maharaaj collections dip on Day 4 but the film stays afloat

Nandamuri Balakrishna starrer action film Daaku Maharaaj opened to ₹25.35 crore, minted ₹12.8 crore on day 2 and ₹12.25 crore on day 3. The film's business dipped further to ₹9.00 crore taking its India biz to ₹59.40 crore in four days. The film saw a limited release, only in Telugu.