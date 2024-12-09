Search icon
Published 17:41 IST, December 9th 2024

Good News! Pushpa 2 Ticket Prices Slashed In AP, TS – Will Collections Soar Past ₹1000 Crore?

Good News! Pushpa 2 faced criticism for its unusually high ticket prices in Telugu states. Benefit show tickets in AP and Telangana were sold at over ₹800.

Pushpa 2 poster featuring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna | Image: Mythri Movie Makers/X

Pushpa 2 Ticket Prices: Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa 2 released in cinema halls on December 5. The pan-India film has been on a record-breaking spree since it graced the big screens. Ahead of its release, Pushpa 2 attracted criticism over the hike in its ticket prices, which was approved by a government order. However, the massive surge in the demand for the movie has led to reduced ticket prices in certain areas of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Allu Arjun in Pushpa 2 poster | Image: Mythri Movie Makers/X

Pushpa 2 ticket prices reduced

According to 123 Telugu, Pushpa 2 faced criticism for its unusually high ticket prices in the Telugu states. Benefit show tickets in Andhra Pradesh (AP) and Telangana (TS) were sold at rates of ₹800 to ₹1,000. Even after the benefit shows, ticket prices remained high throughout the opening weekend. In many single screens, ticket rates exceeded ₹300, making it challenging for a significant portion of the audience to watch the film on the big screen.

Why were the ticket prices for Pushpa 2 slashed in AP and TS, and will this boost its collections past ₹1000 crore?

Starting Monday, which marks the beginning of the film's first week run at the box office, ticket prices have been reduced across most areas in AP and TS. This is expected to bring some relief to moviegoers. For single screens, tickets are now priced at ₹200 in both states, while multiplex tickets cost ₹395 in Telangana and ₹300 in Andhra Pradesh. Reduced ticket prices are expected to help the film gain more momentum at the box office in the coming days.

Pushpa 2 box office phenomenal run detailed

Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule has earned Rs 829 crore at the box office in the first weekend since its release, becoming the "fastest Indian film" to cross the Rs 800 crore milestone in worldwide gross collections, the makers said on Monday.

What factors could help Pushpa 2 cross the ₹1000 crore mark at the global box office?

Pushpa 2 opened with a historic box office score of ₹294 crore gross on day one. It broke the record for the highest opening in the history of Indian cinema, which earlier belonged to SS Rajamouli's RRR (₹223.5 crore), followed by Baahubali 2 (₹217 crore) and Kalki 2898 AD (₹175 crore), they said. In its Hindi dubbed version too, the film broke records, netting ₹72 crore on day one and surpassing the opening day figures of Jawan, whose Hindi version had earned around Rs 65 crore on day one.

Updated 18:39 IST, December 9th 2024

Allu Arjun Rashmika Mandanna

