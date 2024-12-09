Good News! Pushpa 2 Ticket Prices Slashed In AP, TS – Will Collections Soar Past ₹1000 Crore?

Pushpa 2 Ticket Prices: Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa 2 released in cinema halls on December 5. The pan-India film has been on a record-breaking spree since it graced the big screens. Ahead of its release, Pushpa 2 attracted criticism over the hike in its ticket prices, which was approved by a government order. However, the massive surge in the demand for the movie has led to reduced ticket prices in certain areas of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Allu Arjun in Pushpa 2 poster | Image: Mythri Movie Makers/X

Pushpa 2 ticket prices reduced

According to 123 Telugu, Pushpa 2 faced criticism for its unusually high ticket prices in the Telugu states. Benefit show tickets in Andhra Pradesh (AP) and Telangana (TS) were sold at rates of ₹800 to ₹1,000. Even after the benefit shows, ticket prices remained high throughout the opening weekend. In many single screens, ticket rates exceeded ₹300, making it challenging for a significant portion of the audience to watch the film on the big screen.

Starting Monday, which marks the beginning of the film's first week run at the box office, ticket prices have been reduced across most areas in AP and TS. This is expected to bring some relief to moviegoers. For single screens, tickets are now priced at ₹200 in both states, while multiplex tickets cost ₹395 in Telangana and ₹300 in Andhra Pradesh. Reduced ticket prices are expected to help the film gain more momentum at the box office in the coming days.

Pushpa 2 box office phenomenal run detailed

Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule has earned Rs 829 crore at the box office in the first weekend since its release, becoming the "fastest Indian film" to cross the Rs 800 crore milestone in worldwide gross collections, the makers said on Monday.

