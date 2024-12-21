Is Mrunal Thakur Charging THIS Whopping Amount For Adivi Sesh Starrer Dacoit?

Mrunal Thakur has been enjoying a newfound fan base from South India. The actress made her debut in the South Indian industry with Telugu-language starrer Sita Ramam, opposite Dulquer Salmaan. And since then there has been no looking back for the actress. Apart from Hindi, offers have been raining to her from the South industry as well. The actress recently joined Adivi Sesh starrer Dacoit: A Love Story and replaced Shruti Haasan as a leading lady. The first look of the actress has already been revealed, her reported remuration for the role is now grabbing the attention.

Mrunal Thakur is paid a whopping ₹2.5 crore for Dacoit: A Love Story?

According to a report in Deccan Chronicle, The Hi Nanna actress's fee is ₹2.5 crore for her role in the movie. She will be playing a never-seen-before role in the movie which is intense and anger-driven. It will be her second pan-India movie after Kalki 2898 AD. Initially, Shruti was roped in for the leading lady role but she walked out due to creative differences.

(A poster of Dacoit | Image: Instagram)

The movie unfolds as a tale of two former lovers forced to reunite for a series of robberies that promise to alter the course of their lives. It is helmed by Shaneil Deo, marking his directorial debut and co-produced by Supriya Yarlagadda and Suniel Narang. The movie will be shot simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi.

What else does Mrunal Thakur have in the pipeline?