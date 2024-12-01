Is Prabhas Joining Pawan Kalyan Starrer OG? Know The Truth Here

There has been a lot of speculation about Pawan Kalyan’s upcoming action-drama OG. The film is set to the hit the screens next year. Now, the latest development, is that Salaar actor will reportedly be joining the film.

Prabhas to be part of Pawan Kalyan’s OG?

Pawan Kalyan’s OG is in the final stage of production. The actor is busy with back-to-back projects. According to a report in 123Telugu, Prabhas will be part of the highly-anticipated film. Rumours are rife that the makers had narrated the story to Prabhas and the actor has given his nod.

File photo of Prabhas | Source: IMDb

But, the makers dismissed the rumour by posting a scene from Venky to address the baseless speculation. There were also other rumours that Pawan Kalyan’s son Akhira Nandan was also a part of the film.

What do we know about OG?

Besides Pawan Kalyan, the film also stars Priyanka Mohan as the female lead. OG also marks the Telugu debut of Bollywood star Emraan Hashmi who was last seen in Tiger 3. OG’s ensemble cast also includes actors like Arjun Das, Venkat Essay, and Salaar fame Sriya Reddy among others. Noted film composer S Thaman has composed the music for the film while veteran Ravi K Chandran is on board as the Director of Photography. OG has tentatively been scheduled to release in 2025.

Poster of OG featuring Pawan Kalyan | Source: IMDb