Item Song For 19-Year-Old? Rasha Thadani's Azaad Track Uyi Amma Gives Internet 'B-Grade Vibes'

Raveena Tandon’s daughter Rasha Thadani is preparing for her silver-screen debut with Azaad alongside Aaman Devgan. The latest track from the film titled Uyi Amma was released lately featuring Rasha as nimble feet dancing her heart out. Sung by Aaj Ki Raat singer Madhubanti Bagchi, the song’s choreography has received widespread praise, though some netizens believe Thadani is too young for such performances and lyrics are too objectifying for her age.

Reddit accuses Raveena Tandon of Rasha’s song choices

A user shared how, despite being a progressive and non-judgemental person, she would not allow her daughter to perform in such songs at the age of 18 or 19. Many others expressed a similar sentiment, calling Rasha Thadani ‘too young’ for a song of that nature. One user remarked, “I feel like Bollywood is going backwards. Letting girls debut at 18/19 years old, with the rise of these pathetic, cheap item songs, etc.”

Another user voiced their disgust over the objectifying lyrics, saying, “I had only seen snippets before, but today I watched the full song. She is fantastic with a lot of potential, and she’s undoubtedly the next big thing. But I’m disgusted by the lyrics – let me quote them: ‘Chhori Ko Ghar Se Utthaye Ke Zabardasti Na Nachaye Ke Bada Hi Aasan Hai Piya Aankhen Sekkna Haayy.’ Additionally, she is hyper-sexualised. I can’t stand that Bollywood trope – the ‘Chikki Chameli’ style, where young girls are portrayed dancing around men trying to grab them. It’s so triggering. I really thought Raveena was a woke mom who would do better for her daughter. I’m so disappointed.”

Netizens call Rasha Thadani ‘mini Katrina Kaif’

A certain section of the internet unanimously hailed Rasha as one of the most promising debuts in recent years. One user remarked, “I watched the video and got Katrina Kaif vibes, she's a decent dancer with good expressions. However, the close-ups in the video were a bit uncomfortable to watch as she appeared quite young. But right now, she seems more promising than other star kids ever have.”

reddit screengrab

Another user commented, “Honestly, I’m impressed. If she has solid acting skills, she could do well in roles that focus on her appearance.”