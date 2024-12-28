Published 23:19 IST, December 28th 2024
Jr NTR Enjoys Carnival Ride, Play Games With His Sons During London Vacation; Video Goes Viral
Jr NTR is busy spending quality time with his family in London.
- Entertainment News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Jr NTR's Diwali album | Image: Jr NTR/Instagram
Jr NTR is currently in London, holidaying with his wife Lakshmi Pranathi and sons Abhay Ram and Bhargav Ram. A video of the actor is going viral on the internet that shows him having the time of his life with his family at Hyde Park’s Winter Wonderland. The videos show him participating in the games and enjoying the carnival rides at the festival.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Updated 23:19 IST, December 28th 2024