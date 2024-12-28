Search icon
Published 23:19 IST, December 28th 2024

Jr NTR Enjoys Carnival Ride, Play Games With His Sons During London Vacation; Video Goes Viral

Jr NTR is busy spending quality time with his family in London.

Jr NTR's Diwali album | Image: Jr NTR/Instagram

Jr NTR is currently in London, holidaying with his wife Lakshmi Pranathi and sons Abhay Ram and Bhargav Ram. A video of the actor is going viral on the internet that shows him having the time of his life with his family at Hyde Park’s Winter Wonderland. The videos show him participating in the games and enjoying the carnival rides at the festival.

Updated 23:19 IST, December 28th 2024

