KA OTT Release: When And Where Can You Watch Kiran Abbavaram's Thriller?

KA starring Kiran Abbavaram hit the screens on the occasion of Diwali, ie, on October 31. The film opened to positive word of mouth from audience and the success if of important significant for Kiran as he was going through string of flops. After its successful run in theatres and raking in decent numbers at box office, the mystery thriller will now be making its way to digital platform.

Where can you watch KA?

The Kiran Abbavaram starrer, which successfully ran in theatres and fans are eagerly waiting for the film for its release in OTT. According to reports, KA will begin streaming on ETV Win from November 28 this year. Reports suggest that the Telugu version will be available this month with other version including Malayalam which will be released later.

Poster of KA | Source: Instagram

KA Box office collection

The thriller film KA, as per the reports of Sacnilk, the film has earned ₹26.47 crore in India net and the worldwide collection of the film is ₹37.42 crore. KA is jointly directed by Sujith and Sandeep. The response to the film has been positive on social media. Several viewers shared their reviews of the film on X and praised the writer-director duo Sujith and Sandeep for carving out a new story full of twists and turns. Additionally, Kiran Abbavaram is also being lauded for his performance that keeps you hooked to the narrative.

Poster of KA | Source: IMDb