Tollywood Producer KP Chowdary Dies By Suicide At 44, Was Involved In Drugs Case And Facing Financial Crisis
Sunkara Krishna Prasad Chowdary aka KP Chowdary, a renowned producer has died by suicide in Goa. He has distributed films include Kabali and Gabbar Singh.
Tollywood Producer Sunkara Krishna Prasad Chowdary also known as KP Chowdary has reportedly died by suicide today. His death has caused shocked in the entertainment industry. For now police investigation is underway.
Producer KP Chowdary dies by suicide in Goa ?
According to reports, KP Chowdary died in Goa at the age of 44. He was upset due to financial crisis and his arrest in 2023 for drug case. As per X handle of Goa News Hub, the producer was found hanging in his rented house in Siolim, North Goa. However, the official reason behind his death is yet to be revealed.
For the unversed, in 2023, KP Chowdary was arrested by Cyberabad police in connection to the drug case. According to police accused Sunkara Krishna Prasad Chowdhary is a native of Bonakal Mandal of Khammam district. He made Kabali movie in Telugu as a producer. He was a distributor for two Telugu and one Tamil movie but did not get the expected profits.
More details about KP Chowdary’s drug scandal
While working in the film industry, KP Chowdary had made good connections with celebrities in the film industry. After this, he moved to Goa and started OHM Club in Goa. He used to consume drugs with friends and celebrities who came from Hyderabad to his club in Goa. Due to a loss in business, he returned to Hyderabad in the month of April 2023.
As per several reports, while coming to Hyderabad, he procured 100 sachets of cocaine from one Nigerian by the name of Petit Ebuzer resident of Goa whose whereabouts are unknown. 10 sachets of the drug were used up by him for self-consumption and for selling to his friends. Based on credible information the SOT Madhapur team apprehended him at Kismathpur X Road under the limits of Rajendranagar PS while he was trying to sell Cocaine drug. KP Chowdary played an important part in distributing popular films including Gabbar Singh, Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu and Arjun Suravaram.
