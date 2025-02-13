Published 19:37 IST, February 13th 2025
Kannappa: Did Mohanlal And Prabhas Charge Hefty Fees For Cameo Roles In Mythological Drama? Vishnu Manchu Reveals
Kannappa features some of the top stars in cameo role, including Mohanlal, Akshay Kumar and Prabhas. The film is set to release in theatres on April 25, 2025.
Kannappa starring Vishnu Manchu in lead role is one of the highly anticipated film. The movie stars several bigwigs of Indian cinema. In an recent interaction, Vishnu has revealed Prabhas and Mohanlal’s renumeration for this magnum opus.
How much did Prabhas and Mohanlal charged for Kannappa?
In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Vishnu Manchu revealed that neither Prabhas and Mohanlal charged for the Kannappa. He said, “When I asked Mohanlal sir if I could talk to his manager to discuss financials, he laughed and said, ‘So you think you’ve become a big boy now?’ People like him and Prabhas make me believe in the value of friendships.”
He further said, “Both Prabhas and Mohanlal sir did not need any convincing. They were happy to shoot whenever, and they did it out of love for my dad. In fact, they both did not charge a single penny. They are both so big that they didn’t need to do this character.”
What do we know about Kannappa?
Helmed by Mukesh Kumar Singh and produced by Mohan Babu, Kannappa is based on the legend of Kannappa, a devotee of Lord Shiva. While the movie stars Vishnu in the titular role of Kannappa, Mohan Babu will play the role of Mahadeva Shastri.
The movie stars an ensemble cast, including Mohan Babu, R. Sarathkumar as Nathanathudu, Madhoo, Mukesh Rishi, Brahmanandam and Raghu Babu. So far five cameos has been announced - Mohanlal as Kirata, Prabhas as Guardian Rudra, Akshay Kumar as Shiva and Kajal Aggarwal as Parvati Devi. Kannappa is scheduled to release in theatres on April 25, 2025.
The film was formally launched on 18 August 2023. Principal photography began on 25 September 2023 in New Zealand. Stephen Devassy composed the original score and songs. Reports indicated that Bharani had sold his original screenplay for Bhaktha Kannappa to Vishnu after waiting for several years to convince a producer. Manchu hired writers to work on the film and make necessary changes
