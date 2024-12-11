Keerthy Suresh-Antony Thattil Set For 'Wedding Madness' In Goa, Actress Treats Fans With A Photo

Keerthy Suresh has kept her wedding details under wraps but keeps teasing her fans by dropping a glimpse on her social media handle. A few days ago, she updated the fans, that she had landed in Goa with her boyfriend Antony Thattil and their friends. Days later, on Wednesday, December 11, the actress finally updated her fans that they had kicked off the pre-wedding festivities. It has been reported that the couple kicked off their pre-wedding ceremonies on Tuesday, December 10, and will tie the knot on December 12 in Goa.

Inside Keerthy Suresh and Antony Thattil's pre-wedding celebrations

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Keerthy re-shared a post dropped by her friend that shows him sitting in front of the mirror getting ready for the function. In the image, she can be seen wearing a customised robe with "Kitty" written on the back, while her hair is styled in a messy bun on top, hinting that she is getting her makeup done. The text on the image reads, "Here we goooo!! And the madness begins," followed by a heart emoticon.

(A screengrab from the post | Image: Instagram)

What else do we know about Keerthy Suresh and Antony Thattill's wedding?

It is reported to be an intimate wedding with only families and close friends in attendance. A few weeks ago, Keerthy's wedding invitation card leaked on social media. The text on it reads, "It is our great pleasure to inform you that our daughter is getting married in an intimate gathering. We hold your blessings in high regard and sincerely hope you will keep them in your thoughts and prayers. We would be grateful if you could shower your blessings upon them as they begin a new chapter of their lives together (sic)."

(A screengrab from the post | Image: X)