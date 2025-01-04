Published 16:23 IST, January 4th 2025
Kiara Advani Not Hospitalised, Confirms Team; Know Why The Actress Skipped Game Changer Event
Kiara Advani was supposed to attend a Game Changer event with co-star Ram Charan in Mumbai today, January 4. But the actress skipped, leaving her fans worried.
Ram Charan and Kiara Advani are gearing up for the release of their much-delayed movie Game Changer. On Saturday, January 4, the actress was supposed to attend a promotional event in Mumbai with Ram Charan. However, she skipped and later reports emerged that the actress had been hospitalised. Now, her team has issued a clarification rubbishing the reports of hospitalisation.
Kiara Advani has been advised to rest
A spokesperson from Kiara’s team shared, “Kiara Advani has not been hospitalized; she’s been advised to rest due to exertion as she’s been working nonstop.” Earlier, at an event, the emcee announced that the actress had been hospitalised and didn't reveal the reason.
In the movie, Kiara plays Ram Charan's love interest Deepika. A few days ago, the makers unveiled the teaser of the movie which showed the actor fighting what appear to be goons and romancing Kiara.
What else do we know about Game Changer?
Ram Nandan, an IAS officer with anger issues, strives to combat corrupt politicians, including CM Bobbili Mopidevi, for destroying his father Appanna's dream of a corruption-free country. Ram Charan plays a dual role in the movie - Appanna and H Ram Nandan IAS, Appanna's son. Directed by S. Shankar as his first Telugu film, from a script by Vivek Velmurugan based on a story by Karthik Subbaraj. Produced by Sri Venkateswara Creations, the movie also stars Anjali, Samuthirakani, S. J. Suryah, Srikanth, Prakash Raj and Sunil in supporting roles. It will hit the theatres on January 10.
What's next for Kiara Advani?
After Game Changer, Kiara will be seen in Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR starrer War 2. Helmed by Ayan Mukerji, the movie marks the Bollywood debut of the RRR actor. He will be playing the antagonist role in the movie.
