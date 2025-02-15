Laila Box Office Collection Day 1: Vishwak Sen Starrer Opens To ₹1.25 Crore Amid Negative Reviews, Boycott Calls

Laila Box Office Collection: The Vishwak Sen starrer hit the big screens on February 14, coinciding with Valentine's Day. The movie was subjected to massive criticism and backlash upon release. Social media users were left unimpressed by Sen's double role in the film and called it ‘dull and boring’. Despite the negative word of mouth, the movie has opened to a decent start at the box office.

Laila off to a good start at the box office despite negative reviews

The Vishwak Sen starrer hit the big screens on Valentine's Day and the occasion gave a boost to the film's business. As per Sacnilk, Laila has minted ₹1.25 crore at the box office on the first day of its theatrical run. The coming weekend remains crucial to assess the movie's overall performance at the box office.

Laila is helmed by Ram Narayan and stars Aakansha Sharma, Vennela Kishore, Ravi Mariya, Nagineedu and Harsha Vardhan among others. The pre-release events of the movie were marred with controversies. A particular comment by comedian Prudhvi caught social media attention.

Why did #BoycottLaila trend online?

For days after the pre-release event of the film, #BoycottLaila trended on social media. The controversy erupted after Comedian Prudhvi remarked on the YSR Congress Party's political downfall, leading to supporters trending 'cancel Vishwak' hashtags on social media. Prudhvi was trolled on social media as well.

Prudhvi Raj was present at Laila pre-release event | Image: IMDb